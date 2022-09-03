Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 121,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 802,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,733. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

