Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,726 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

