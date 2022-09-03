Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares during the period.



Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 795,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.44.

