Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,277 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 3,791,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.