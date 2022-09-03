Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

