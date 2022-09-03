Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 20,476 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 2,468,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.