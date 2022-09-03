Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

