Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,653 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.