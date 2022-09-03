Persistence Market Capitalization Tops $77.57 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Persistence has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $77.57 million and $715,275.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 148,269,486 coins and its circulating supply is 119,269,486 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

