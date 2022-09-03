Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

