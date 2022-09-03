PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

