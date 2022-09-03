PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
