Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,977.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.53 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

