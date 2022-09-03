Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.29). 655,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 660,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

