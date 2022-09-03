PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

