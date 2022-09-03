PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

