PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
