PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $9.03 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

