Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

