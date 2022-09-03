Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

PXLW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 541,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

