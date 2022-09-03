Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 2.5%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.