PlotX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,566.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $1.73 million and $120,566.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

