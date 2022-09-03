Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $8.09

Pluton (PLU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00040734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pluton has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $353,569.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.
Pluton Profile
Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.
Buying and Selling Pluton
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.