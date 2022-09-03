PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.21

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.21 and traded as high as C$17.84. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 333,138 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

