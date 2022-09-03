Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

