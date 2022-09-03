Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 790.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 930,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

