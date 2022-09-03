Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,599. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

