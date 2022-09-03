Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $111.20. 8,465,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382,604. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

