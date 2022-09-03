Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

