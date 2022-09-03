Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 251.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,728 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.41. 1,176,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

