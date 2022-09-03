Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.48. 2,215,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

