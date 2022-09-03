Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,498. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.48.

