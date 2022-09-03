Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.73. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 51,075 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.