ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

