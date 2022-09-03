Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Public Storage Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PSA traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.99. 505,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,477. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage
In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 389.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 40.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.