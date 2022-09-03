Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSA traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.99. 505,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,477. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 389.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 40.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

