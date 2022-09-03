Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after buying an additional 205,037 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after buying an additional 385,140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

