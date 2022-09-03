PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and $1,521.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.88 or 1.00032389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00062501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024410 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

