Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NX opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $709.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

