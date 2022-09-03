Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.