Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $557,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.