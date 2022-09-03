Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.