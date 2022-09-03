Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

