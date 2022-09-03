Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $589,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

