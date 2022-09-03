Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 984 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

