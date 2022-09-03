Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

NYSE AXP opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

