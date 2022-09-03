Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

