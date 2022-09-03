Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 25.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,504.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

