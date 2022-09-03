Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $497,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $244.87 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.