Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 251,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,063. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

