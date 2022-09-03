Quent Capital LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,500.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

CMG stock opened at $1,616.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

