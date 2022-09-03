Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

