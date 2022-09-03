Quent Capital LLC Has $192,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.08 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

